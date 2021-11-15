 
Monday Nov 15 2021
Adele touches upon her close bond with boyfriend Rich Paul

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Adele opened up about her current love life at the Oprah show during Adele One Night Only on CBS on Sunday.

Following her divorce from her spouse Simon Konecki, the singer began dating Rich Paul in the summer.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Someone Like You singer said, "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does." She added.

She further went on to say, "And just the easiness of it, It's just been very smooth.”

"It is the first time I've loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else” concluded Adele.

Adele talked about how great she and Rich get along.

