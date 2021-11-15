Dwayne Johnson over the moon after Red Notice's 'biggest opening day' on Netflix

 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Dwayne Johnson is over the moon around Red Notice’s big success on its Netflix debut.

While the streaming service did not release numbers, the film has had the “biggest opening day” of any of its movies.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, famously known as The Rock, expressed his excitement.

"Still processing this historic industry news. RED NOTICE shattered opening day records for NETFLIX around the world. With an outstanding 92% AUDIENCE SCORE!!"

"This was @sevenbucksprod's first deliverable for a streaming platform so it was critical we delivered for the studio, but more importantly ~ we delivered for you and your families worldwide. As numbers roll in, I'll have a lot more big news to share."

"Til then," he added, "ENJOY RED NOTICE and most importantly, THANK YOU!!!!"

