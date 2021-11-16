 
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s planning take-over to become ‘most famous princess in the world’

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Meghan Markle recently got called out by experts for planning a hostile take-over of the title of ‘most famous princess in the world’ with political aspirations.

This claim’s been made by Calvin Robinson and during his interview with Sky News he was quoted saying, “We saw, only this week, they were at an event and they introduced themselves as royalty.”

“The Royal Family need to say: ‘if you’re going to be political if you’re going to keep selling yourselves to Netflix and Disney and all of the Hollywood industry, you need to take away the titles’.”

“It’s not just a British institution, it’s a global institution... I think we’re all being pulled down by Meghan Markle’s plan to become the most famous princess in the world.”

