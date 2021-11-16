 
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Dwayne Johnson wants to be the next James Bond!

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Johnson expressed interest in the iconic role of a lifetime in an interview with Esquire

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he’s all up for a chance to play James Bond in the next Bond film, reported NME.

The Jungle Cruise actor expressed interest in the iconic role of a lifetime in an interview with Esquire in which he also confirmed an interesting fact about his grandfather’s filmography.

Johnson shared that his grandfather Peter Maivia had been a part of the James Bond franchise, albeit as a villain, and that he would like to follow in his footsteps.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,” he said, adding, “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

The latest Bond film No Time To Die marks actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British secret agent and the hunt for the next Bond is on! 

