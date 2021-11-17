Paul Rudd's wife thinks Keanu Reeves should have scored People's Sexiest Man Alive title

American actor Paul Rudd's wife producer Julie Yaeger would not pick husband as the Sexiest Man Alive.

The Ant Man star, who was titled People's Sexiest Man Alive last week says that if it were up to his wife, the title would have gone to John Wick star Keanu Reeves.

Speaking with Extra on Tuesday, Rudd revealed that his wife Julie is a big fan of Reeves and even after being married to him for 20-years, she would not have picked the actor for the title.



"No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves," he told Extra, joking, "Come on, he's Keanu, I'd vote for him."



Meanwhile, Reeves has never received the title of Sexiest Man Alive, despite being one of the nominees in 1994. The actor was up against Hugh Grant and Jim Carrey.

