 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele touches upon her love story with her boyfriend Rich Paul

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Adele touches upon her love story with her boyfriend Rich Paul
Adele touches upon her love story with her boyfriend Rich Paul

British singer Adele is talking about her love life with Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a recent interview, the singer revealed that she started dating entrepreneur the summer after her divorce.

 The Someone Like You hitmaker added that Rich didn't make his move until early 2021 when he asked her out for a "business meeting."

"We wouldn't be having a meeting about business," Adele commented. She told Winfrey her initial reaction was, "A business meeting about what?"

Adele further went on to say, "It was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that."

Speaking of smooth, the Grammy winner, described Rich as ‘hilarious,’ ‘funny’ and ‘very smart.’

Adele gushed over her epic chemistry with Rich and said that he came along at the right time.

More From Entertainment:

Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19

Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch
Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’

Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’
Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years

Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years
David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham gets into recording studio, teases return to music

David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham gets into recording studio, teases return to music
Alex Rodriguez reaching out to ex Kelly Bensimon in hopes of reconciliation

Alex Rodriguez reaching out to ex Kelly Bensimon in hopes of reconciliation

Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling

Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling
Britney Spears' fans in frenzy after she hints at having another baby

Britney Spears' fans in frenzy after she hints at having another baby

Miramax sues director Quentin Tarantino over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues director Quentin Tarantino over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs
Nick Jonas touches on personal struggle with diabetes amid National Diabetes Month

Nick Jonas touches on personal struggle with diabetes amid National Diabetes Month
Scott Disick kept distance from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at friend's wedding

Scott Disick kept distance from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at friend's wedding

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John

Latest

view all