Adele touches upon her love story with her boyfriend Rich Paul

British singer Adele is talking about her love life with Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a recent interview, the singer revealed that she started dating entrepreneur the summer after her divorce.

The Someone Like You hitmaker added that Rich didn't make his move until early 2021 when he asked her out for a "business meeting."



"We wouldn't be having a meeting about business," Adele commented. She told Winfrey her initial reaction was, "A business meeting about what?"

Adele further went on to say, "It was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that."

Speaking of smooth, the Grammy winner, described Rich as ‘hilarious,’ ‘funny’ and ‘very smart.’

Adele gushed over her epic chemistry with Rich and said that he came along at the right time.