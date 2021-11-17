Britney Spears' fans in frenzy after she hints at having another baby

Spears said she is thinking about expanding her brood after conservatorsip got terminated earlier this month

Britney Spears' fans are going gaga over the pop star's future plans of having another baby.



In an Instagram post recently, the Toxic singer said she is thinking about expanding her brood after conservatorsip got terminated earlier this month.

"I'm thinking about having another baby !!!" the singer, who became engaged to Sam Asghari in September, wrote. "I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something ... that's for sure."

During her bombshell testimony in court, Spears said she desires to have a baby but her conservatorship demands her to have contraception.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children," Spears, who shares sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, alleged in a 30-minute virtual address before a Los Angeles court.

Spears' controversial conservatorship was dismissed by court last Friday.