Gal Gadot reacts to photo caption that said she looks like Emilia Clarke's mother

Gal Gadot on Wednesday reacted to a caption accompanying a picture which she had taken with Emilia Clarke Jason Momoa.

Taking to Instagram stories, the "Wonder Woman" actress posted the picture that was captioned by one of her fans, "This photo looks like the premise for a movie about a bubbly college girl trying to hide that her parents are ageless underworld demigods."

The actress said she loved the caption while putting multiple emojis.

Gal Gadot's basking in the success of her new Netflix film "Red Notice" which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

The film is about a race to locate and steal three valuable artifacts. The movie is streaming on Netflix after playing for a week in a limited number of movie theaters.