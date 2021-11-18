Britney Spears wants to ‘start all over again’ after conservatorship: source

Sources close to Britney Spears recently stepped forward with updates regarding the singer’s mental health and happiness following the termination of her conservatorship.



A source close to People magazine brought this claim forward while speaking to People’s magazine and were also quoted saying, "One can hope for a normal life for her, but it will definitely take a while for her to find her way. Her life was so restricted for years. It's like she is starting all over again.”

This claim comes shortly after Britney won a case of conservatorship abuse against her father Jamie Spears.

At the time she told the presiding judge, "I don't feel like I can live a full life,” because of the ongoing “abuse.”

As of November 12th the singer became officially free from her 13-year-long conservatorship and has been, both “crying and laughing at the same time.”