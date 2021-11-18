 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears wants to ‘start all over again’ after conservatorship: source

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Britney Spears wants to ‘start all over again’ after conservatorship: source
Britney Spears wants to ‘start all over again’ after conservatorship: source

Sources close to Britney Spears recently stepped forward with updates regarding the singer’s mental health and happiness following the termination of her conservatorship.

A source close to People magazine brought this claim forward while speaking to People’s magazine and were also quoted saying, "One can hope for a normal life for her, but it will definitely take a while for her to find her way. Her life was so restricted for years. It's like she is starting all over again.”

This claim comes shortly after Britney won a case of conservatorship abuse against her father Jamie Spears.

At the time she told the presiding judge, "I don't feel like I can live a full life,” because of the ongoing “abuse.”

As of November 12th the singer became officially free from her 13-year-long conservatorship and has been, both “crying and laughing at the same time.”

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family ‘in desperate need’ of Queen’s protection: report

Royal Family ‘in desperate need’ of Queen’s protection: report
Adele returns with new ferocity on '30' album

Adele returns with new ferocity on '30' album
Britney Spears ‘elatedly’ wishing to release new music: insider

Britney Spears ‘elatedly’ wishing to release new music: insider
Lady Gaga reveals the impact of her Italian heritage for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga reveals the impact of her Italian heritage for ‘House of Gucci’
Meghan Markle accused of using ‘controlling gestures’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle accused of using ‘controlling gestures’ with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle surprises with visit to Ellen DeGeneres talk show

Meghan Markle surprises with visit to Ellen DeGeneres talk show
Adele shares how she learned to 'date' after Simon Konecki divorce

Adele shares how she learned to 'date' after Simon Konecki divorce
Gal Gadot reacts to photo caption that said she looks like Emilia Clarke's mother

Gal Gadot reacts to photo caption that said she looks like Emilia Clarke's mother

Lady Gaga admits to having 'terrible' auditions

Lady Gaga admits to having 'terrible' auditions
Queen makes first public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Queen makes first public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk walk arm in arm during recent NYC stroll

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk walk arm in arm during recent NYC stroll

Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows

Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows

Latest

view all