Thursday Nov 18 2021
Meghan Markle may ‘lose all credibility’ over lawsuit ‘twist’: report

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Experts fear Meghan Markle may wind up losing all the credibility she has in the US following the massive lawsuit twist with The Associated Press.

Australian royal commentator, columnist and reporter Angela Mollard made this claim while speaking to radio presenter Cristo Foufas, on Jeremy Vine on 5.

There she weighed in on the possibility of there being a lot of ‘dirty laundry’ Meghan may choose to share in her new interview.

She told the panel “Look, I think that there's a massive twist. I mean, some commentators are saying that this is really the end of Meghan's credibility."

“So what's happened is we know that Mail on Sunday has challenged the court ruling that they breached her privacy. There's new text messages between her and her former Communications Secretary which show two things.”

“One that she contributed to the Finding Freedom book and secondly that she asked her Communications Secretary to help her write the letter she wrote to her father which is the basis of this case.”

