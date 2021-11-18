Camila-Shawn breakup: Recalling the sensual song that sparked duo's romance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello left fans heartbroken as they announced their split this Wednesday.

The couple, who always spoke fondly of each other, ended their two-year relationship with a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." The singers added that they'll "continue to be best friends."

Although the lovebirds had collaborated for track I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015, it was 2019's Señorita that really sparked their romance. The couple confirmed their relationship later that summer.

Shawn and Camila since then never held back from their hot and heavy public romance. From attending movies together to spending pandemic with each other's families, the lovebirds did it all.

"I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry," he said. "I know it sounds really kind of silly but when you've been touring the world since you're 15 years old, like, I don't remember the last time I smelled laundry. It's a nice smell. It's a really calming smell. It feels like growing up," gushed Shawn about spending his quarantine with Cabello and family.

The duo even celebrated Halloween together this year and marked each other's birthdays with loved-up notes.

It is natrually shocking for fans to witness the end of 'Shawmilla' romance, specially when they had anticipated an engagement in the cards. Neither Shawun nor Camila spilled reason of their split.