 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's half-sister says Duchess of Sussex committed perjury

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Meghan Markles half-sister says Duchess of Sussex committed perjury

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle said she believes the Duchess of Sussex committed perjury.

"Last week I had your father here Thomas Markle. He suggested Meghan may have been deliberately lying to the court. Do you think your sister committed perjury?," asked the host.

Samantha said, "Yes I do. With regards to the letter .Between the eloquent language, and the flamboyant calligraphy and the word choices. Word choices were so dramatic and so pointed and none of them true.

The discussion came days after Meghan Markle apologised to a UK court after admitting being involved in a favourable biography of her short tenure as a frontline royal in Britain, despite having previously denied it.

The apology came as part of a British newspaper group´s appeal against a High Court ruling that it breached the Duchess of Sussex´s privacy, by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, has submitted that she wrote the letter, knowing it was likely to be leaked, despite claiming the opposite.

It is relying on testimony from her former communications adviser, Jason Knauf, to overturn the lower court´s ruling that publication was "manifestly excessive and... unlawful".

More From Entertainment:

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena
Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue
Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy
Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walker's health: 'I'm grateful we didn't lose him'

Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walker's health: 'I'm grateful we didn't lose him'
Watch: Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video

Watch: Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video
'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer

'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer
Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year

Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year
New crisis hits Prince Charles charity as future king visits Egypt

New crisis hits Prince Charles charity as future king visits Egypt

Printers walk out on Dan Bilzerian’s ‘offensive’ memoir

Printers walk out on Dan Bilzerian’s ‘offensive’ memoir

Latest

view all