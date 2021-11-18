Meghan Markle's half-sister says Duchess of Sussex committed perjury

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle said she believes the Duchess of Sussex committed perjury.



"Last week I had your father here Thomas Markle. He suggested Meghan may have been deliberately lying to the court. Do you think your sister committed perjury?," asked the host.

Samantha said, "Yes I do. With regards to the letter .Between the eloquent language, and the flamboyant calligraphy and the word choices. Word choices were so dramatic and so pointed and none of them true.

The discussion came days after Meghan Markle apologised to a UK court after admitting being involved in a favourable biography of her short tenure as a frontline royal in Britain, despite having previously denied it.

The apology came as part of a British newspaper group´s appeal against a High Court ruling that it breached the Duchess of Sussex´s privacy, by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, has submitted that she wrote the letter, knowing it was likely to be leaked, despite claiming the opposite.

It is relying on testimony from her former communications adviser, Jason Knauf, to overturn the lower court´s ruling that publication was "manifestly excessive and... unlawful".