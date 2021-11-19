 
Bradley Cooper rubbishes old romance rumours with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper set the record straight on old rumours of him dating Lady Gaga

Years after starring with Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper has opened up about romance rumours between them, claiming they were unfounded.

Cooper and Gaga set rumours mills ablaze in 2019 after putting on a scintillating performance of their duet Shallow at The Academy Awards. They were also said to have grown close during their filming of their Oscar-nominated film.

However, almost three years later, Bradley denied any such thing, telling The Hollywood Reporter that their Oscars performance was merely something they had planned to play out like a scene from their movie in an effort to curb his stage anxiety of singing live.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level,” he said,. 

"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people - It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."

Gaga herself has reiterated the same over the years, telling Jimmy Kimmel in 2019, “Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that's what we wanted you to see.” 

