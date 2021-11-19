 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi, model Kaia Gerber break up

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Kaia and Jacob called it quits after a year of being together
Kaia and Jacob called it quits after a year of being together 

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have called it quits after a year of being together, reported Page Six.

Sources close to the young couple have stated that their split was amicable, however, fans had been speculating about their relationship for a week after Gerber cleaned her Instagram of photos of Elordi.

Gerber, 20, has kept just one post featuring Elordi, 24, on her page – a slideshow from her 20th birthday in September.


The two were last seen together at a Halloween party, and before that, made their red carpet debut at the the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 25.

They still follow each other on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper rubbishes old romance rumours with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper rubbishes old romance rumours with Lady Gaga
Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, others invest in Spanx

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, others invest in Spanx

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding
Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released

Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released
Jennifer Aniston bids adieu to 'The Morning Show' family: 'Goodbye for now'

Jennifer Aniston bids adieu to 'The Morning Show' family: 'Goodbye for now'
Kate Middleton repeats green dress from 2019 Pakistan visit at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton repeats green dress from 2019 Pakistan visit at Royal Variety Performance
Britney Spears looking for wedding venues ahead of marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears looking for wedding venues ahead of marrying Sam Asghari
Kim Kardashian helps Afghan female footballers

Kim Kardashian helps Afghan female footballers
‘Oldest’ jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

‘Oldest’ jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco
Kristen Stewart unfazed about winning an Oscar for Princess Diana portrayal

Kristen Stewart unfazed about winning an Oscar for Princess Diana portrayal

Blake Shelton recalls saying his vows to Gwen Stefani during enchanting ceremony

Blake Shelton recalls saying his vows to Gwen Stefani during enchanting ceremony

Insider spills Shawn Mendes initiated devastating split from Camila Cabello

Insider spills Shawn Mendes initiated devastating split from Camila Cabello

Latest

view all