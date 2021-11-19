'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi, model Kaia Gerber break up

Kaia and Jacob called it quits after a year of being together

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have called it quits after a year of being together, reported Page Six.

Sources close to the young couple have stated that their split was amicable, however, fans had been speculating about their relationship for a week after Gerber cleaned her Instagram of photos of Elordi.

Gerber, 20, has kept just one post featuring Elordi, 24, on her page – a slideshow from her 20th birthday in September.





The two were last seen together at a Halloween party, and before that, made their red carpet debut at the the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 25.

They still follow each other on social media.