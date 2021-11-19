 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
Web Desk

Bella Hadid responds to online row over privileged comments

Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Bella responded to a video of her talking about not owning Louboutins until high school that went viral
Bella Hadid recently addressed the sarcastic online reaction to seemingly privileged comments that she made in a months-old Vogue video, reported People.

Earlier in August, Bella appeared on an episode of Life in Looks on the Vogue YouTube channel in which she detailed her fashion choices over the years.

While talking about her Cannes 2021 look towards the end of the video, Bella said, “I never, growing up, had anything designer. My mom wouldn't let me. I think I got my first pair of Louboutins when I graduated high school...”

"I love to see that progression, I feel blessed that I made it out alive of that mental state that I was in for so many years," she added.


The clip was re-shared months later on TikTok with people taking digs at Hadid’s lack of designer clothing being “so relatable”.

The model then took to the comment section of one such TikTok video to clarify, “I never take anything I've ever had for granted, and I feel undeserving of it at all times.”

“I wore this same pair of shoes that were given to me as a gift for the first three years of my career to every job, every go-see or meeting. The metal is all that's left at the bottom of the heel,” she added as an explanation.

In the end, she agreed that it was a “bad story to tell” and that she “can’t listen to myself talk either”. She also apologized for sounding “pathetic.”

