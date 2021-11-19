 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

The SNL comedian gives the beauty mogul butterflies/File footage 

Kim Kardashian is loving all the energy she is getting from beau Pete Davidson.

The SNL comedian gives the beauty mogul butterflies and she lights up when she is with him. 

“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete,” a source told Us Weekly. “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”

“No one can remember seeing her smile and laugh so much around a guy,” the insider explained.

“He just has this ability to hold Kim’s total attention and have her in stitches with his hilariously dry sense of humor. He’s so down to earth and humble, which she really digs," they added.

The couple subtly confirmed their romance after they were spotted holding hands at Palm Springs.

“They have a unique chemistry that she hasn’t had with anyone else,” a second source told the outlet. “They have such a strong connection. She gets butterflies around him and he makes her laugh — and that’s more than she can say for other guys.”

