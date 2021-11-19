 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Lady Gaga gets candid about putting on weight for 'House of Gucci'

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Lady Gaga gets candid about putting on weight for 'House of Gucci'
Lady Gaga gets candid about putting on weight for ‘House of Gucci’ 

Lady Gaga got candid about a bunch of things she did to showcase an incredible performance in House of Gucci.

A Star Is Born actor invested nine-months in perfecting her Italian for the project and also ate excessive amounts of pasta and bread to channel ‘more rounded figure’, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 35-year-old actor also told the outlet, “If I can sing rock ‘n’ roll or jazz or country or pop music, I knew I could speak in a specific Northern Italian accent."

"It’s knowing how to use your voice, why, and where, and with who, and how to feel while you’re doing it,” the Bad Romance hit-maker expressed.

Reflecting on how she managed to give her best while playing Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga said, “Part of what makes a good character is knowing what the deep need of the character is.”

“But you can’t understand what the deep need of your character is unless you understand your own.

My deep need was always to make my father proud. For Patrizia, I think it was to make her mother proud by way of mattering to a man. A man like Maurizio,” she added.

