Meghan Markle's new TV chat exposes her

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle's latest appearance on a talk show has exposed her heartwarming connection to the host Ellen DeGeneres.

According to royal expert Angela Mollard, the Duchess of Sussex has close relationship with Ellen DeGeneres as she had played a key role in the expansion of her family.

Meghan, in interview with the talk show host, made many heartfelt revelations about her new life in Los Angeles.

Royal fans seemed to be angry at mother-of two after her recent interview, urging the Queen to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles.

Some of them believe that Meghan has exposed herself in new TV show as she opened up about family life whilst promoting her new book 'The Bench'.



The fans say she has "made a mockery of British Royalty" after she took part in a prank segment.



On the other hand, Mollard also noted a stark difference between Meghan's interview with Ellen and Oprah, saying: "I know, there are so many anecdotes in this interview whereas we had Oprah’s interview which was very victim Meghan and before that, we had the Tom Bradbury interview where he was obviously asking about her emotional state and she said thank you for asking."



Meghan Markle - according to some royalists - has somehow exposed herself as they think the Duchess appears on US Tv to seek attention and promote her agenda.