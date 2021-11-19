 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers

Reality star Khloe Kardashian, who shares daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, appeared to be a proud mom as she spoke candidly about her experiences with 'unsolicited commentary' from mom-shamers.

 The 37-year-old Good American founder discussed her desire for trolls to leave her child alone during an interview for a UK magazine.

“I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!" the Kardashian said. "I’m like: ‘What are you talking about?’”

Kim Kardashian's sister  then recalled one incident that stands out, revealing that she once faced criticism over a social media video of her daughter talking and eating cut-up grapes.

“I remember I posted a video of her talking - she was eating cut up grapes and people were going: ‘Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.’ And I was like: ‘They’re cut!’ I’m not going to let my child choke,” Khloe added.

She continued: “People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do.”

Khloe Kardashian explains why she corrects people who call her three-year-old daughter True ‘big’. She says parents who don’t discuss race with their children are ‘setting them up for failure’

To keep her daughter shielded from the negativity Kardashian tries to “keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake.” 

The Revenge Body star concluded: “I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone."

Khloe Kardashian, while addressing mom-shaming in past, assured fans that she is capable of successfully parenting her child with long nails after facing criticism over the length of her manicure.

