Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers

Reality star Khloe Kardashian, who shares daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, appeared to be a proud mom as she spoke candidly about her experiences with 'unsolicited commentary' from mom-shamers.

The 37-year-old Good American founder discussed her desire for trolls to leave her child alone during an interview for a UK magazine.

“I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!" the Kardashian said. "I’m like: ‘What are you talking about?’”

Kim Kardashian's sister then recalled one incident that stands out, revealing that she once faced criticism over a social media video of her daughter talking and eating cut-up grapes.

“I remember I posted a video of her talking - she was eating cut up grapes and people were going: ‘Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.’ And I was like: ‘They’re cut!’ I’m not going to let my child choke,” Khloe added.

She continued: “People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do.”

To keep her daughter shielded from the negativity Kardashian tries to “keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake.”

The Revenge Body star concluded: “I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone."



