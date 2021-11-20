 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Royals ‘risking public money’ to hide Lord Mountbatten’s diary: ‘May ruin UK, India ties’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

File Footage

The Royal Family fears the possible collapse of relations between Pakistan, the UK and India in case the contents of Lord Mountbatten’s diary get leaked to the public.

Royal experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed this case at length during a conversation on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There they started off by saying, "My low this week is this lawsuit censoring Lord Mounbatten's private journals.”

"An author wants to read the journals under the British freedom of information laws. Reminder, Lord Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979, so over 40 years ago, these are really old diaries.”

At the moment, "The Cabinet Office is actually trying to intervene and censor the journals due to explosive material.”

The panel also went on to reveal the existence of shocking gossip, one that could prove ‘cataclysmic’ to the relations between the UK, Pakistan and India.

They explained, "So the officials fear the diaries and letters of Mountbatten and his wife Edwina - who was rumoured to have had an affair with the first prime minister of India - could affect relations between the UK India and Pakistan.”

"They're also really worried about what it would reveal about the Royal Family and the Queen herself.”

"It's interesting, there's a lawsuit around it, but also the real low is that the government has already spent over £300,000 pounds in fighting the case against this author.

More From Entertainment:

Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool

Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries
Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source
Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’

Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’
Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers
Jennifer Lopez slays in gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown

Jennifer Lopez slays in gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown
Royal Variety Performance: Kate Middleton in pictures

Royal Variety Performance: Kate Middleton in pictures

Queen 'purposely' released video of second royal engagement

Queen 'purposely' released video of second royal engagement

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating
Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'

Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'
Hailey Bieber says 'Met Gala is cursed' for her

Hailey Bieber says 'Met Gala is cursed' for her

Latest

view all