 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’ charity fund under inquiry: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

File Footage

One of Prince Charles’s charities have come under surveillance by the Charity Commission and they have launched an inquiry into its donation distribution methods.

This announcement comes shortly after the Commination received news of wayward practices being promoted under one of the heir’s charity drives.

The claim has been made by one of Prince Charles’ closest confidantes, Michael Fawcett.

One of Prince Charles’ closest confidantes, Michael Fawcett provided this tip.

The news revolves around the Mahfouz Foundation, which was set up by billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfouz.

The Charity Commission announced its intentions in a statement that read, "The commission has been engaging with its trustees since September after media reports alleged donations, intended for the Prince's Foundation, went instead to the Mahfouz Foundation. Some of these funds were then subsequently transferred elsewhere."

More From Entertainment:

Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode

Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode
The Firm ‘would never bother’ over Meghan Markle’s chat: report

The Firm ‘would never bother’ over Meghan Markle’s chat: report
Cardi B ‘left shocked’ by daughter Kulture’s posing skills

Cardi B ‘left shocked’ by daughter Kulture’s posing skills
Lizzo addresses thoughts on the body positivity movement

Lizzo addresses thoughts on the body positivity movement
Meghan Markle’s private message leak needed Prince William’s approval: report

Meghan Markle’s private message leak needed Prince William’s approval: report
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’
Royals ‘risking public money’ to hide Lord Mountbatten’s diary: ‘May ruin UK, India ties’

Royals ‘risking public money’ to hide Lord Mountbatten’s diary: ‘May ruin UK, India ties’
Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool

Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries
Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source
Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’

Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’

Latest

view all