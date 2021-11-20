Meghan Markle talks about Lilibet's baby struggles at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has revealed details as to how she became restless over her daughter’s teething in The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Thursday as reported by CNN.

Meghan, the British royal’s member while sharing her experience of being a parent to young children told DeGeneres that her daughter Lilibet Diana is currently teething and that has made her worried for nights.

"She's a good sleeper but the teeth are coming in," Meghan explained to DeGeneres.

The duo also exchanged some tips on the show that could serve as a source of help to other parents such as including freezing washcloths with apple juice to soothe her daughter.

DeGeneres joked that some tequila might do the trick.

"That's Auntie Ellen for you," Meghan laughed, to which DeGeneres replied, "That's why I don't have kids."

Meghan and DeGeneres surprised a single mom who gives back to her community by braiding children's hair through her non-profit, "A Twist of Greatness," at the end of the show. The Sussexes supported the programme with a donation of $20,000 from their Archewell Foundation.