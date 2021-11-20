 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
Queen asked to strip Meghan and Harry of royal titles after Ellen interview

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

The monarch has been urged to take the couple's royal titles back/File footage 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ruffled the feathers of royal fans who are asking Queen Elizabeth to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles.

The monarch has been urged to take the couple's royal titles back after Meghan recent appearance in the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Fans believe the Duchess has been making "a mockery of British Royalty" during her chat with Ellen.

In one of the segments of the show, the Duchess took part in a prank in which she had to say and do what the host told her in front of members of the public.

However, royal fans were not pleased by Meghan's PR stunt.

One said Meghan is "clearly just exploiting the title and wants zero to do with the royal family."

While another lashed out, "Now is definitely the time to strip Meghan of her royal title on the grounds that she is not acting appropriately in public to carry the title that represents the royal family."

