Saturday Nov 20 2021
'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star announces new project

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Dirilis:Ertugrul star announces new project

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan on Saturday announced a new project which is a collaboration with a gaming company.

Taking to Instagram, the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" star shared a poster of his project with a caption that read, "Collaboration coming soon Keep on watching."

Engin rose to global fame for his role in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which tells the story of the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

He is currently appearing in another hit TV series titled "Barbaroslar".



