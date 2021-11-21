 
Paris Hilton's mom 'changes the subject' at 'any mention' of boarding school

Paris Hilton’s mom reportedly ‘changes the subject’ faining deafness at any mention of the abuse she suffered in boarding school.

Hilton addressed the struggle while speaking on her Hilton Peacock series Paris in Love.

There she started off by explaining, "When I was 16, we moved to New York. I started sneaking out at night, ditching school. My parents got really scared, so they sent me to a boarding school."

"They didn't realize it was pure torture camp. I was verbally, physically, emotionally, psychologically abused on a daily basis."

At the time “I didn't want to think about it and didn't talk about it for 20 years. It's painful to think about...to open that up."

Not only that, her mom even tries to "changes the subject” any time she wants to bring it up.

"I don't want to hurt her feelings. I don't want to upset her," she also added how her parents "don't like talking about things."

Mostly "Mom is just so fun and chill. She doesn't really like to get serious. I've never really had a serious, deep conversation about things like that. She doesn't like to think about that. She just likes to be happy. I don't want to kill her vibe."

Before concluding she added, "I really just wish we could just talk about it so I can just let it go. Because I feel like I don't know if I'll fully ever release this unless we speak about it."

