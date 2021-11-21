Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report

Experts recently speculated about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s grand PR plan in light of their newfound fascination with talk shows.



This news comes in of the radio silence the Sussex’s seem to be holding on their Netflix and Spotify deals.



The host for the Palace Confidential podcast, Jo Elvin believes the couple’s new fascination hints towards a desire to be “seen and heard more.”

Whereas royal writer Victoria Murphy believes, “I think we are starting to see a bit more now the kinds of things that they are wanting to do.”

Not only that “They’ve been quite visible recently, and they’ve been taking part in these long-form discussions.”

“And there is a lot of interest in what they say, and they still have these profiles. But I think a lot of appearances are kind of a reminder of the very different nature of the platforms they now have to the ones that they had when they were working royals.”

But “There’s no kind of automatic position for them at the centre of things that there is for the working royals.”

“If they want to be visible - if they want to be part of the conversation on the big issues - then they need to do that themselves and they need to make plans to be seen and to be heard, and that’s what these appearances do for them."