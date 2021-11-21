 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Experts recently speculated about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s grand PR plan in light of their newfound fascination with talk shows.

This news comes in of the radio silence the Sussex’s seem to be holding on their Netflix and Spotify deals.

The host for the Palace Confidential podcast, Jo Elvin believes the couple’s new fascination hints towards a desire to be “seen and heard more.”

Whereas royal writer Victoria Murphy believes, “I think we are starting to see a bit more now the kinds of things that they are wanting to do.”

Not only that “They’ve been quite visible recently, and they’ve been taking part in these long-form discussions.”

“And there is a lot of interest in what they say, and they still have these profiles. But I think a lot of appearances are kind of a reminder of the very different nature of the platforms they now have to the ones that they had when they were working royals.”

But “There’s no kind of automatic position for them at the centre of things that there is for the working royals.”

“If they want to be visible - if they want to be part of the conversation on the big issues - then they need to do that themselves and they need to make plans to be seen and to be heard, and that’s what these appearances do for them."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family
Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS
Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA

Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA
Halyna Hutchins’ husband releases official obituary: ‘Our family dreams devastated

Halyna Hutchins’ husband releases official obituary: ‘Our family dreams devastated
Paris Hilton’s mom ‘changes the subject’ at ‘any mention’ of boarding school

Paris Hilton’s mom ‘changes the subject’ at ‘any mention’ of boarding school
Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’

Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’
Lady Gaga fawns over Britney Spears: ‘She changed the music industry!’

Lady Gaga fawns over Britney Spears: ‘She changed the music industry!’
Eminem wants fans to watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

Eminem wants fans to watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony
Selena Gomez's mother reveals she was body shamed after hospitalization

Selena Gomez's mother reveals she was body shamed after hospitalization

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star announces new project

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star announces new project

Jen Psaki's remarks defending Kamala Harris are out of 'Meghan Markle playbook': Piers Morgan

Jen Psaki's remarks defending Kamala Harris are out of 'Meghan Markle playbook': Piers Morgan

'Meghan Markle seeking to bolster her image in US after apology to UK court'

'Meghan Markle seeking to bolster her image in US after apology to UK court'

Latest

view all