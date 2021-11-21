Metropolitan Police take over Prince Charles’ charity association case

The Metropolitan Police have decided to oversee the entire investigation being undertaken into Prince Charles’ charity.

News of the investigation itself was announced by The Charity Commission at the beginning of November.

In light of a promise made by Prince Charles’ aide Michael Fawcett the Metropolitan Police has decided to take charge of the investigation.

Mr Fawcett allegedly promised an international businessman a knighthood and British citizenship in exchange for his donation to the charity.

According to Express UK The Met announced that “initial inquiries” are underway at the moment.

A spokesperson for the department revealed, “On Sunday, 5 September the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) received a letter relating to this matter.”

“Officers are carrying out an assessment of the information within the letter and are making initial inquiries. No investigation has been launched.”