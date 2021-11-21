'House Of Gucci': Lady Gaga says past trauma drove her performance in film

Lady Gaga has revealed that she got the inspiration from her experience of being raped as a teenager while filming House of Gucci.

The 35-year-old-singer and actress previously confessed that she was sexually assaulted by a music producer at the age of 9 and consequently developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to The Sun, she detailed how that, as well as other painful experiences, influenced her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, a socialite who had her fashion dynasty heir husband Maurizio Gucci murdered in a case that engulfed Italy.

“I took the pain I¬ feel from being attacked when I was a young girl, from feeling left behind by people that I love, from feeling trapped that I can’t go out into a world that I love. I took that pain and I gave it to her,” she added.

For the nine months she worked on the project, the Born This Way singer pushed herself so hard that she became physically ill.

She said: “You wake up, you throw up, you go to set, throw up again.”