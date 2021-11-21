 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

'House Of Gucci': Lady Gaga says past trauma drove her performance in film

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

House Of Gucci: Lady Gaga says past trauma drove her performance in film
'House Of Gucci': Lady Gaga says past trauma drove her performance in film

Lady Gaga has revealed that she got the inspiration from her experience of being raped as a teenager while filming House of Gucci.

The 35-year-old-singer and actress previously confessed that she was sexually assaulted by a music producer at the age of 9 and consequently developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to The Sun, she detailed how that, as well as other painful experiences, influenced her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, a socialite who had her fashion dynasty heir husband Maurizio Gucci murdered in a case that engulfed Italy.

“I took the pain I¬ feel from being attacked when I was a young girl, from feeling left behind by people that I love, from feeling trapped that I can’t go out into a world that I love. I took that pain and I gave it to her,” she added.

For the nine months she worked on the project, the Born This Way singer pushed herself so hard that she became physically ill.

She said: “You wake up, you throw up, you go to set, throw up again.”

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum pack on the PDA during South Pacific honeymoon

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum pack on the PDA during South Pacific honeymoon
Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs performance with BTS

Adele brings teacher on stage in emotional tribute during concert special

Adele brings teacher on stage in emotional tribute during concert special

Adele marks return to UK with ‘Audience with Adele’ special

Adele marks return to UK with ‘Audience with Adele’ special
Joaquin Phoenix advocates for turkeys on Thanksgiving: Adopt, not eat

Joaquin Phoenix advocates for turkeys on Thanksgiving: Adopt, not eat
Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada dies aged 84

Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada dies aged 84
Fans call out Drake for planning concert soon after Astroworld tragedy

Fans call out Drake for planning concert soon after Astroworld tragedy

Sam Asghari wants 'the biggest wedding in the world' with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari wants 'the biggest wedding in the world' with Britney Spears
'You made me cry!!!': Britney Spears sends back love to Lady Gaga

'You made me cry!!!': Britney Spears sends back love to Lady Gaga
Kourtney Kardashian listening to Adele’s emotional song ‘My Little Love’

Kourtney Kardashian listening to Adele’s emotional song ‘My Little Love’
Salma Hayek describes 'horrific' mud bath scene with Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci'

Salma Hayek describes 'horrific' mud bath scene with Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci'
Meghan Markle dishes private Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle dishes private Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, kids

Latest

view all