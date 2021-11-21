 
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump for 'Dont Look Up' LA screening

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump for 'Dont Look Up' LA screening

American actor Jennifer Lawrence showed off her blooming bump for Netflix's Don't Look Up LA Tastemaker Screening at Ross House in Los Angeles, California.

Joined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Adam McKay, the diva sported a bright green mini dress for maternity wear, featuring a mock turtle neck. Jen paired her look with a pair of pink shoes with wide heels.

The Oscar-winning actress expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. A source close to the actress told PEOPLE that she is looking forward to become a mother.

“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around,” the source said. “She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom...She loves her work and that will continue. Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life.”

