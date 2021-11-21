 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Eclipse of Prince Harry has begun says royal expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Eclipse of Prince Harry has begun says royal expert

A senior royal biographer and an expert on the British royalty, Angela Levin, said "The eclipse of Harry has begun" while commenting on a Daily Mail report headlined "Meghan pulls rank on Harry at New York gala"

"He was the one invited to hand out awards to ex-military but Meghan's name is the one that is in lights," she said as she reacted to the part of the report which said Meghan's name flashed up on a screen before Harry which was a break with Royal protocol.

"It certainly sparked a lot of comments on social media, especially as Harry, an Army veteran himself, was there to hand out medals," the report said.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is drawing criticism for her latest appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

It was for the first time Meghan Markle appeared on TV talk show since she became the part of the British royal family. 

More From Entertainment:

Salma Hayek recalls almost getting stabbed in Hollywood

Salma Hayek recalls almost getting stabbed in Hollywood

Jojo Siwa gets candid about breakup with Kylie Prew

Jojo Siwa gets candid about breakup with Kylie Prew
Harry Potter actor backs J.K. Rowling despite controversy

Harry Potter actor backs J.K. Rowling despite controversy
Queen Elizabeth to ignore health scare for great grandchildren's baptisms

Queen Elizabeth to ignore health scare for great grandchildren's baptisms
SNL cast members approve Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's new romance

SNL cast members approve Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's new romance
Meghan Markle criticsed for not offering condolence over her uncle's death

Meghan Markle criticsed for not offering condolence over her uncle's death
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump for 'Dont Look Up' LA screening

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump for 'Dont Look Up' LA screening
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum pack on the PDA during South Pacific honeymoon

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum pack on the PDA during South Pacific honeymoon
Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs performance with BTS

Adele brings teacher on stage in emotional tribute during concert special

Adele brings teacher on stage in emotional tribute during concert special

Adele marks return to UK with ‘Audience with Adele’ special

Adele marks return to UK with ‘Audience with Adele’ special
Joaquin Phoenix advocates for turkeys on Thanksgiving: Adopt, not eat

Joaquin Phoenix advocates for turkeys on Thanksgiving: Adopt, not eat

Latest

view all