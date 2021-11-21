Eclipse of Prince Harry has begun says royal expert

A senior royal biographer and an expert on the British royalty, Angela Levin, said "The eclipse of Harry has begun" while commenting on a Daily Mail report headlined "Meghan pulls rank on Harry at New York gala"

"He was the one invited to hand out awards to ex-military but Meghan's name is the one that is in lights," she said as she reacted to the part of the report which said Meghan's name flashed up on a screen before Harry which was a break with Royal protocol.



"It certainly sparked a lot of comments on social media, especially as Harry, an Army veteran himself, was there to hand out medals," the report said.



Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is drawing criticism for her latest appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

It was for the first time Meghan Markle appeared on TV talk show since she became the part of the British royal family.