Sunday Nov 21 2021
US singer Dan Reynolds opens up on his Valentine's Day date with Rihanna

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has opened up on his surprise meeting with Rihanna as he got to hang out with the world's renowned pop star backstage on Valentine's Day after she came out to one of his band's shows.

The US artist revealed that his wife "wasn't very happy" about the situation and appeared to be surprised with the scene.

Dan had been playing a concert with his Grammy-winning pop band on the annually romantic day when Rihanna turned up to see his group at the star-studded musical meeting.

The artist, during an interview, revealed: "She [Rihanna] came out to one of our shows and we got to spend a little time with her on Valentine's Day actually. 

The singer added: "And my wife wasn't very happy that I was spending time with Rihanna on Valentine's Day backstage... that I recall!"

The US star went on to say that he has tons of respect for Rihanna as an artist, and if Imagine Dragons ever joined forces with the Only Girl singer, it would make for a "rad collaboration".

He continued: "She is wonderful. I have so much respect for her as a performer and a writer and an artist and yeah, that'd be a rad collaboration."

Dan tied the knot with fellow singer Aja Volkman in 2011, and they share their three daughters Arrow Eve, Gia James, and Coco Rae, and their son Valentine, but the moment somehow put her wife in trouble as she was not expecting Rihannaor any other celebrity with her hubby on Valentine's Day.

