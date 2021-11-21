 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele gets angry at Australian TV host Matt Doran

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Adele gets angry at Australian TV host Matt Doran

Adele got angry at Matt Doran, an Australian TV presenter, during her interview as he had 'offended' the renowned singer with his comments about her new music.

The 33-year-old Award-winning musician reportedly left the studio soon after the host revealed that he hadn't listened to her new album, 30, which is gaining popularity among the music lovers.

During the hour-long interview with the British pop star, Doran reportedly didn't ask any question about her new record. When Adele asked the host about his album, he responded as saying that he had not listened to her new music.

Adele asked: "What do you think of my album?" he replied: "I haven't listened to it."

The pop star walked out on the interview after the comment as it was really irritating for the chart topper that she was sitting with the person who knew nothing about her new album.

It is being reported that the network spent A$1 million on Adele's interview. The network suspended the host for two weeks for his blunder.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears current has 'no plans' to share story in Oprah Winfrey sit down

Britney Spears current has 'no plans' to share story in Oprah Winfrey sit down

Jeremy Renner threatened Marvel to recast Hawkeye role for this reason

Jeremy Renner threatened Marvel to recast Hawkeye role for this reason

US singer Dan Reynolds opens up on his Valentine's Day date with Rihanna

US singer Dan Reynolds opens up on his Valentine's Day date with Rihanna
Eclipse of Prince Harry has begun says royal expert

Eclipse of Prince Harry has begun says royal expert

Salma Hayek recalls almost getting stabbed in Hollywood

Salma Hayek recalls almost getting stabbed in Hollywood

Jojo Siwa gets candid about breakup with Kylie Prew

Jojo Siwa gets candid about breakup with Kylie Prew
Angelina Jolie pens touching note after gracing red carpet in LA with Shiloh and Pax

Angelina Jolie pens touching note after gracing red carpet in LA with Shiloh and Pax
Harry Potter actor backs J.K. Rowling despite controversy

Harry Potter actor backs J.K. Rowling despite controversy
Queen Elizabeth to ignore health scare for great grandchildren's baptisms

Queen Elizabeth to ignore health scare for great grandchildren's baptisms
SNL cast members approve Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's new romance

SNL cast members approve Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's new romance
Meghan Markle criticsed for not offering condolence over her uncle's death

Meghan Markle criticsed for not offering condolence over her uncle's death
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump for 'Dont Look Up' LA screening

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump for 'Dont Look Up' LA screening

Latest

view all