Adele gets angry at Australian TV host Matt Doran

Adele got angry at Matt Doran, an Australian TV presenter, during her interview as he had 'offended' the renowned singer with his comments about her new music.



The 33-year-old Award-winning musician reportedly left the studio soon after the host revealed that he hadn't listened to her new album, 30, which is gaining popularity among the music lovers.



During the hour-long interview with the British pop star, Doran reportedly didn't ask any question about her new record. When Adele asked the host about his album, he responded as saying that he had not listened to her new music.

Adele asked: "What do you think of my album?" he replied: "I haven't listened to it."

The pop star walked out on the interview after the comment as it was really irritating for the chart topper that she was sitting with the person who knew nothing about her new album.

It is being reported that the network spent A$1 million on Adele's interview. The network suspended the host for two weeks for his blunder.