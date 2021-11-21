 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's new heartfelt message takes spotlight away from Harry's wife

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Kate Middletons new heartfelt message takes spotlight away from Harrys wife

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton shared a powerful message to mark World Children’s Day, which attracted massive applause from royal fans and swiped spotlight from Meghan Markle.

Kate is winning hearts of British public with her positive gestures as she misses no opportunity to speak on real issues rather than family affairs like others.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared series of snaps on Twitter to promote a sense of togetherness among the children and raising awareness around their welfare.

She wrote: "Investing in a child is ultimately an investment in our future societal health and happiness."

Kate's meaningful words about building of a better future for young people was accompanied by an image of the Duchess, dating from her visit to the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Garden earlier this year.

Kate Middleton's message, which garnered massive likes, comes just days after Meghan Markle appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Prince William's sweetheart's recent message reportedly made her more popular among the royal fans who also expect the same from Prince Harry's wife, Meghan.

A PR specialist, recently advised the Duchess of Sussex to avoid high profile interviews to win hearts of British public.

Meghan's interview with her old friend Ellen struck a lighter tone to her and Prince Harry’s serious sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian to remove 'West' from her name after confirming relationship with Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian to remove 'West' from her name after confirming relationship with Pete Davidson?

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend leaves Duke's fans disappointed

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend leaves Duke's fans disappointed

Adele gets angry at Australian TV host Matt Doran

Adele gets angry at Australian TV host Matt Doran
Britney Spears current has 'no plans' to share story in Oprah Winfrey sit down

Britney Spears current has 'no plans' to share story in Oprah Winfrey sit down

Jeremy Renner threatened Marvel to recast Hawkeye role for this reason

Jeremy Renner threatened Marvel to recast Hawkeye role for this reason

US singer Dan Reynolds opens up on his Valentine's Day date with Rihanna

US singer Dan Reynolds opens up on his Valentine's Day date with Rihanna
Eclipse of Prince Harry has begun says royal expert

Eclipse of Prince Harry has begun says royal expert

Salma Hayek recalls almost getting stabbed in Hollywood

Salma Hayek recalls almost getting stabbed in Hollywood

Jojo Siwa gets candid about breakup with Kylie Prew

Jojo Siwa gets candid about breakup with Kylie Prew
Angelina Jolie pens touching note after gracing red carpet in LA with Shiloh and Pax

Angelina Jolie pens touching note after gracing red carpet in LA with Shiloh and Pax
Harry Potter actor backs J.K. Rowling despite controversy

Harry Potter actor backs J.K. Rowling despite controversy
Queen Elizabeth to ignore health scare for great grandchildren's baptisms

Queen Elizabeth to ignore health scare for great grandchildren's baptisms

Latest

view all