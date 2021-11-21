Kate Middleton's new heartfelt message takes spotlight away from Harry's wife

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton shared a powerful message to mark World Children’s Day, which attracted massive applause from royal fans and swiped spotlight from Meghan Markle.



Kate is winning hearts of British public with her positive gestures as she misses no opportunity to speak on real issues rather than family affairs like others.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared series of snaps on Twitter to promote a sense of togetherness among the children and raising awareness around their welfare.



She wrote: "Investing in a child is ultimately an investment in our future societal health and happiness."



Kate's meaningful words about building of a better future for young people was accompanied by an image of the Duchess, dating from her visit to the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Garden earlier this year.



Kate Middleton's message, which garnered massive likes, comes just days after Meghan Markle appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Prince William's sweetheart's recent message reportedly made her more popular among the royal fans who also expect the same from Prince Harry's wife, Meghan.

A PR specialist, recently advised the Duchess of Sussex to avoid high profile interviews to win hearts of British public.

Meghan's interview with her old friend Ellen struck a lighter tone to her and Prince Harry’s serious sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March.