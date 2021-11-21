 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to remove 'West' from her name after confirming relationship with Pete Davidson?

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Kim Kardashian to remove West from her name after confirming relationship with Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live star  Pete Davidson's have made romance public as they have been caught holding hands.

According to reports the couple was  pictured on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California

Daily Mail reported that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, are celebrating his birthday at momager Kris Jenner's $12m mansion.

Meanwhile, Kanye West took to Instagram to confirm that he will be sharing a stage with Drake, as the two attempt to put their differences aside to perform to fans. 

The rapper, however, did not mention Kim or her new relationship.

Reacting to Kim and Pete's romance, many fans wondered whether she would remove West from her name.

Some thought she would keep the name, others thought Kanye who is now legally recognised as Y may ask his former wife to stop using his name.

There were those who thought Kanye West would not object to Kim using his name because of his children.

