American Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

The announcement of the full list of winners according to the American Music Awards (AMAs) has officially been announced and fans are already in a frenzy over the news.

The list this year has a lot of strong contenders with artists like The Weeknd bagging over six nominations, including the title of Artist of the Year.





Check it out below:





FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B – “Up”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”





COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior – “Mood”

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat featuring SZA – “Kiss Me More” - WINNER

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – “Peaches”





FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP

Drake

Ed Sheeran - WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd





FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift - WINNER





FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan - WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen





FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood - WINNER

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert





FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO / GROUP

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band





FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

“Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton

“Goldmine” - Gabby Barrett - WINNER

“Hey World” - Lee Brice

“Born Here Live Here Die Here” - Luke Bryan

“Dangerous: The Double Album” - Morgan Wallen