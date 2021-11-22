 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
Meghan Markle warned against releasing ‘unauthorized biographies’

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Experts has officially issued a warning to Meghan Markle regarding her infatuation with unauthorized biographies, and warned that it will have ‘embarrassing consequences’.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim while speaking to Express UK and started off by admitting, "I think Meghan faces a fairly big challenge in terms of family.

"She's cut off members of her family entirely including her father who she seems to have been very close to growing up and he seems to have supported her and paid for her to be privately educated.

"Now she doesn't talk to him as far as we're aware, he frequently speaks out about that and he's quite critical of her and Harry's behaviour.

"I think that we can expect in the future members of her family to increasingly say things that she doesn't want them to whether it's her brother or her father.

"I think we can also expect more awkward revelations of Meghan in terms of books written about her.

