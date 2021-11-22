 
AMA's 2021: Jennifer Lopez debuts her single 'On My Way' in dreamy performance

Jennifer Lopez performed her single On My Way (Marry Me) from her film Marry Me at American Music Awards on Friday.

The singer and actress took the stage to perform On My Way (Marry Me), a piano-backed song that will be featured in Lopez's film Marry Me, which also stars Maluma, Owen Wilson, and Sarah Silverman.


Lopez, 52, looked lovely in a stunning black dress with white accents and bejewelled microphone as she performed in front of a virtual symphony.

The singer then disappeared behind a screen and came out with a beige tulle dress matching veil as the film's trailer played in the background.

The singer's wedding gown was stunning, and her poignant melody moved everyone's hearts even more.

Lopez posted a selfie of herself on her way to the awards show as a nod to the new single.

"#OnMyWay to the @AMAs," she tweeted alongside a selfie.


