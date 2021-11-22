 
Sam Asghari shocks fans by making a Justin Timberlake reference

Fans think Asghari threw shade at Spears' ex Timberlake on Saturday

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari has left fans shocked after making a reference to her ex, Justin Timberlake.

Fans think Asghari threw shade at Timberlake when on Saturday he posted a screenshot of a Variety article titled, "Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Thanks Pop Singer for Helping Put His Acting Career 'On the Map.'" 

He captioned the post, "Bringing sexy back is cool And all but bringing (real) back in Hollywood is even sexier," adding a winking face with tongue emoji.

According to some, this was a reference to Timberlake, "Did sam asghari just drag justin timberlake," one user posted on Twitter, while another tweeted, "Did Sam just shade JT?"

There was a controversy involving Timberlake, who scored a hit with the 2006 single Sexyback after dissing his then-girlfriend Spears. 

He has not commented on Asghari's remarks yet. 

