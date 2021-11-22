 
Camila Cabello ‘cried like a baby’ for THIS reason after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello, who recently returned to the social media after her breakup with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, has revealed that she ‘cried like a baby’ after watching Adele’s reunion video with her old teacher.

Sharing the video in her Instagram Stories, the Million To One singer said, “Just cried like a baby at this @adele, you have such a beautiful spirit and this was such a gorgeous moment.”

Camila further said: “(This) reminded me of my middle school drama teacher Mr Nardone who sadly passed away but also changed my life.”

Adele broke down in tears during her ITV concert special after a surprise reunion with her old English teacher on stage.

Last week, Shawn Mendes and Camila announced the end of their romance after two years of dating.

