Queen advised to 'extend regal olive branch' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Ahead of Christmas celebrations, the Queen was advised of what she could do to revive her struggling relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Daniela Elser suggested that how choosing photos for the family wall could go a long way of "extending a regal olive branch" to the Sussexes after the Queen’s "subtle snub".

What is intriguing here isn't the mind-numbingly banal chat or the appearance of royal dorgi Candy in frame but the selection of images of the Queen's family that appeared in the background of the particular room which happens to be Her Majesty's sitting room and office.

“Clearly visible were a series of snaps including one of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taken for their engagement and another of William and brother Prince Harry.

"Not there? Harry's wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. To be fair, the selection of images was far from recent.

"However, the ongoing omission of any images of the actress-turned duchess-turned content creator or the Sussexes in the background of these sort of official moments has long been a sore point.

“Their exclusion from the selection of family snaps chosen for the Queen's Christmas speech in 2019 was, according to the biography Finding Freedom, for Harry and Meghan, it was yet another sign that they needed [to] consider their own path.

“Still, what is interesting today is the fact that the Queen must realise that she could use such photo ops as a means of extending a regal olive branch to her granddaughter-in-law if she wanted.

“The addition of a carefully chosen shot of Harry and Meghan, or even their son Archie's christening, slotted in amongst all the other family mementos would be a significant and powerful gesture after so much tumult and drama.”