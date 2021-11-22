 
Monday Nov 22 2021
Web Desk

Kris Jenner gives Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance nod of approval?

Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Kris is fully supportive of the Skims founder's relationship with the SNL comedian/File footage 

Kris Jenner is very happy her daughter, Kim Kardashian, has found love again.

The momager is fully supportive of the Skims founder's relationship with the SNL comedian.

According to an insider, Kris is ecstatic “Kris one hundred percent approves of Kim’s relationship with Pete,” the source says. “She has known Pete for years, trusts him and has even invited him to their Christmas festivities.”

“She’d also love for him to make an appearance on the Kardashians new Hulu series at some point,” the insider added. “Nothing is set in stone but she thinks he is a great fit for the show.”

Apart from the momager, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family is “stoked” for Kim now that she’s “finally found love again after filing for divorce from Kanye,” the source continued. “They haven’t seen her this excited about a guy in a long time.”

Just days after their back-to-back date nights in New York City, a second source confirmed that Kim and Pete were officially dating.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” the second insider said. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.” 

