Will Smith addresses moment he borrowed $10,000 to pay evaded taxes

Hollywood actor Will Smith recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on the moment he was forced to borrow nearly $10,000 from a drug dealer just to pay off his tax debt.



Smith got candid about it all while speaking at the London Savoy Theatre.

During a heartfelt segment he started off by detailing some of his past financial struggles and revealed that he was once forced to borrow money from a local drug dealer just to pay off the tax debt he had been racking in over the years.

he started off by saying, “I'm not sure what the government is like with taxes in the UK, but in the US they take it seriously.”

At one point "Uncle Sam wanted his money. I didn't forget — I just didn't pay."

"I had to sell everything, and I knew whatever my new life was going to be I could feel it was going to be in Los Angeles.”

"So I borrowed $10,000 from a friend of mine who was a purveyor of neighborhood pharmaceuticals.”

“I borrowed $10k and I moved to Los Angeles and one time we were doing shows and I was trying to drum up some cash.”