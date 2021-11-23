 
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson head out for dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed together for a dinner date in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, November, 21, exclusive reported by Us Weekly.

The lovey-dovey couple was seen together at Giorgio Baldi, a family-owned restaurant.

“It was just the two of them,” the eyewitness tells Us exclusively.

“They walked straight to the corner table at the end of the restaurant”, the insider added.

The duo grabbed a bit of attention despite their apparent efforts to remain low-key. Kardashian, 41, wore an all-black outfit with a skirt, heels, and leather gloves. On the other side, Davidson 28, dressed down in light wash jeans, white sneakers, a green T-shirt, and a grey tie-dye jacket.

They seemed happy together, “The staff definitely gave them the star treatment”, the insider said.

The dinner date came forth after their relationship was finally confirmed. Rumors started in October, but the Meet Cute star and the Skims founder appeared to make their romance public when they were caught holding hands in Palm Springs on November 18.

