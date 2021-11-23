Sofía Vergara celebrates 6 years of marriage with Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara marked six years of marriage with Joe Manganiello on Monday

Sofía Vergara marked six years of marriage with Joe Manganiello on Monday with special throwback images from their wedding ceremony.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram to share loved-up pictures from her 2015 nuptials with Manganiello, captioning them, “Feliz Aniversario mi amor! 6yrs. To many more! Love u!”





Manganiello himself took a trip down memory lane, sharing a video of the couple happily dancing away to Frank Sinatra’s The Way You Look Tonight on their wedding day.

“Six years ago today I married the woman of my dreams. Feliz Aniversario mi amor… I can’t believe it’s been six years, time flew! I love and miss you so much,” The True Blood actor captioned the video.





Vergara, 49, and Manganiello, 44, got married in November, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida with friends including Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon, and Vergara’s Modern Family co-stars in attendance.