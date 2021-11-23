The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd, after garnering massive response for his songs, revealed to embark on a new journey as he has been roped in to co-produce an upcoming cult drama series, The Idol.

According to Variety, the Canadian singer will co-write the series and also co-produce it with Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson.

According to the reports, the 31-year-old singer will also star in the series which will follow through the plot of a pop star dating a club owner who will turn out to be a cult leader.

The Starboy singer also seemed pretty excited to embark on this new journey as he also shared a post on Instagram, simply revealing the title of his next venture.

Earlier, the Blinding Lights singer also wrote and starred in an episode of America Dad in 2020.



