The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021
The Weeknd, after garnering massive response for his songs, revealed to embark on a new journey as he has been roped in to co-produce an upcoming cult drama series, The Idol.
According to Variety, the Canadian singer will co-write the series and also co-produce it with Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson.
According to the reports, the 31-year-old singer will also star in the series which will follow through the plot of a pop star dating a club owner who will turn out to be a cult leader.
The Starboy singer also seemed pretty excited to embark on this new journey as he also shared a post on Instagram, simply revealing the title of his next venture.
Earlier, the Blinding Lights singer also wrote and starred in an episode of America Dad in 2020.