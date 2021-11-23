 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal family 'nervous' about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Royal family nervous about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie

Prince Harry and her sweetheart Meghan Markle's relationship with Princess Eugenie may "ring alarm bells" for the Palace, according to a royal commentator.

The Duchess of Sussex, during her recent appearance on the Ellen show, was not hesitant to share story about a time she and her hubby Harry enjoyed a Halloween party with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

According to Neil Sean, a royal commentator, this will have worried the Royal Family who are "very nervous about anything getting out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry".

Royal family nervous about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie

The expert shared his knowledge on the current situation, saying: "As we know, Meghan then decided to describe her friendship with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack, which goes back quite a long way, seemingly. But that really did trigger some alarm bells for senior members of the British monarchy over here."

