Why does Jennifer Lopez not want to share pictures with Ben Affleck on her Instagram account?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s.

But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement earlier this year before the "On the Floor" singer rekindled her relationship with the Hollywood star Ben Affleck.



Jennifer deleted all her pictures with Alex shortly after the former couple decided to go their separate ways.

Months later, she and Ben Affleck made their romance public but fans have yet to see any photos of Ben on Jennifer Lopez's Instagram where she is followed by more than 183 million people.

Fans often take to the singer's Instagram comment section asking about his romantic life.

Majority of her fans think that Jennifer Lopez hasn't shared pictures with her boyfriend because she doesn't want to delete them if their romance comes to an end.

Others think perhaps the diva is not ready for a relationship. But most of them are convinced that they would soon get to see the duo's pictures on Jennifer Lopez's social media.