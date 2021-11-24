'Nick and I are expecting': Priyanka Chopra spills the big news

'Nick and I are expecting': Priyanka Chopra apologises to Nick Jonas fro spilling the news

Global star Priyanka Chopra is not refraining from taking a jibe at husband Nick Jonas in Netflix special Jonas Brother Family Roast.



The one-hour program, that features comedians and Jonas' wives teasing the three singers with burning jokes, also features Chopra taking some series digs at her hubby.

Speaking about the most famous Jonas in the family, Priyanka poked fun at Kevin, Nick and Joe being avid Instagram users.

"Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are always on Instagram, always on their phone. It's so cute. I'll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram," PeeCee said about her popularity. Priyanka Chopra has over 70 million followers on Instagram.



Priyanka also went on to make an announcement that left everybody shocked.

"We're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet. Which is why I am excited to make this announcement. Sorry baby. Nick and I are expecting...to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow," she again hit the nail in the coffin with her punchlines.



