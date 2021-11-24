Taylor Swift celebrates 'Evermore' Grammy nomination: 'No Problems Today Just Champagne' 

 
entertainment
Taylor Swift is on a roll with her album Evermore!

The 31-year-old singer turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a fancy video with her fans featuring Swift dressed up in a white gown, singing Champagne Problems with producer Aaron Dessner on the piano.

"NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE," Swift wrote alongside the video, celebrating her Grammy nomination.

She continued, "I wanted to share this video with you from when @aarondessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened," she added, referring to her music video for I Bet You Think About Me. "SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees!!"

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards on Tuesday, also giving a nod to Taylor Swift for her 2020 album evermore. Last year, Swift's folklore won album of the year.

