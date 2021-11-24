 
Khloé Kardashian gets called out for her apparent Rittenhouse’s comment

Khloé Kardashian recently faced a huge backlash on internet for apparently reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal but not breaking her silence after the deadly mass causality at Astroworld Festival.

A day after Rittenhouse was pronounced not guilty in fatal shooting that killed two people while injured another, Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Twitter and wrote “Speechless and disgusted!!”

Since the Tweet was posted on the platform, netizens quickly called out the 37-year-old as they recalled her silence after Travis Scott’s mid-concert stampede that killed 10 people.

Not a long ago, she was also trolled for posting pictures on her Instagram account amid the tragedy as IG users called her ‘tone-deaf’.

Her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all issued a statement, grieving the loss of lives however she remained mum until now. 

